Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €34.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.08 ($34.21).

UN01 stock opened at €30.56 ($35.95) on Tuesday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a fifty-two week high of €32.18 ($37.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

