Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.21 Billion

Brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce sales of $5.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.34 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $4.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $23.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.39. 66,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,403. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $162.13 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.