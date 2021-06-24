Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:UGP opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 149,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

