Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.63 million-39.68 million.

NASDAQ:UK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.34. 184,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24. Ucommune International has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter.

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

