UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLAKY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

