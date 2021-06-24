UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 84,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,417. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

