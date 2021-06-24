UBS Group Initiates Coverage on The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

Shares of CLX traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.23. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $172.35 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

