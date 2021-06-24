UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.43.

CHD stock opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

