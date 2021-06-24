UBS Group AG Sells 8,172 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of BATS CSM opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.62. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

