UBS Group AG Sells 38,946 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,946 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Flowers Foods worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 206,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 82,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,205,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,369,000 after buying an additional 308,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after buying an additional 135,560 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

