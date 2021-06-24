UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 2,508.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

