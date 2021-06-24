UBS Group AG Has $5.40 Million Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.15. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -108.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%.

IEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.