UBS Group AG Buys 81,597 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,597 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $6,036,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

