Ubisoft Entertainment’s (UBSFY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.45. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

