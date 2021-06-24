Ubex Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $941,174.30 and approximately $505,225.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00011202 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00141534 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000901 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

