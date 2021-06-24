Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.23. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

TSN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.22. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.