Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.81 million-22.85 million.

Shares of TOUR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.38. 8,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,078. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $308.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.51.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 56.01% and a negative net margin of 327.33%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

