TrustVerse Hits Market Cap of $5.92 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $379,395.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.42 or 0.00607430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.