TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

TRST stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.21.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,422 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 651,351 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 568,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 111,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $10,175,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

