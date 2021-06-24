Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Get Trupanion alerts:

TRUP stock opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.78 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.43. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Robin A. Ferracone purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,701.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,159 shares of company stock worth $2,303,898. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.