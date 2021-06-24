Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP lowered its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $561,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,546,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

