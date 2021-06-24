Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Trifast (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Trifast to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON TRI opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Trifast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of £196.57 million and a PE ratio of -42.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.36.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

