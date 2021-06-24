TrezarCoin (TZC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,418.00

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. During the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrezarCoin has a total market capitalization of $411,333.09 and $1,418.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,380.28 or 0.99940337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00030160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.01 or 0.00313987 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00382525 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.57 or 0.00731304 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00058243 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003859 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 255,144,400 coins and its circulating supply is 243,144,400 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

