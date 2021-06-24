Trexquant Investment LP Sells 4,279 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU traded up $6.31 on Thursday, hitting $281.11. 43,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.63 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of -260.28, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

