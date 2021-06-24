Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 34,919 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 254.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $122.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,325. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $390,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,700 shares in the company, valued at $49,093,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,142 shares of company stock worth $8,421,951 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

