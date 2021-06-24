Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,353,000 after purchasing an additional 226,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.08. 4,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

