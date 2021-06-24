Trexquant Investment LP Invests $5.01 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 53,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.66. 139,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.