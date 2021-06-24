Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.14 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 76,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

CMCSA traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.14. 423,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,797,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

