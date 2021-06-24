Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.29 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,746 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp makes up 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 114,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,366. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

