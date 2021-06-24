Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after buying an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $379.80. 50,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,483. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 129.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

