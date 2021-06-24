Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trevena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Trevena has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $309.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Trevena by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

