Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

TZOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelzoo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $170.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $189,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 100,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,788 and sold 51,686 shares valued at $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

