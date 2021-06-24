Travala.com (AVA) Market Capitalization Tops $109.82 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00006610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $109.82 million and $4.50 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00047050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00108028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00169120 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,269.85 or 0.99550042 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,712,510 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

