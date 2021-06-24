TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $119.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TransUnion traded as high as $111.10 and last traded at $110.65, with a volume of 287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.99.

TRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,438 shares of company stock worth $6,124,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,221,000 after purchasing an additional 739,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,278,000 after purchasing an additional 808,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

