TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $119.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TransUnion traded as high as $111.10 and last traded at $110.65, with a volume of 287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.99.
TRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.
In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,438 shares of company stock worth $6,124,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.
TransUnion Company Profile (NYSE:TRU)
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
