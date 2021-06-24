TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

RNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSE:RNW opened at C$20.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.55. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$13.65 and a twelve month high of C$24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 39.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.35%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

