Traders Purchase Large Volume of Uniti Group Put Options (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,656 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,560% compared to the average daily volume of 160 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Uniti Group stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.