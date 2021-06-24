Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 564 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 856% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $109.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.87. Catalent has a 12 month low of $69.52 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
