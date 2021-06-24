Traders Buy Large Volume of Score Media and Gaming Put Options (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,003 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 874% compared to the average volume of 103 put options.

Shares of Score Media and Gaming stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Score Media and Gaming has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.88.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 196.18% and a negative net margin of 280.86%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,785,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,861,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.