Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 581 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 956% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.

International Seaways stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $560.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.29.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INSW shares. TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 7.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in International Seaways by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in International Seaways by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in International Seaways by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

