Traders Buy High Volume of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:USDU)

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,145 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,782% compared to the typical volume of 114 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 734.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 22.0% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the first quarter valued at $12,687,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 87.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 52,557 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $3,329,000.

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,783. WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16.

