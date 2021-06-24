TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.32

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 4299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.
TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 403.01, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after acquiring an additional 314,387 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 372,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,077 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.
About TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
