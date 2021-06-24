TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.32

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 4299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 403.01, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -57.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after acquiring an additional 314,387 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 372,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,077 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

