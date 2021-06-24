Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$23.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.68.
Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$14.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.59 and a 1 year high of C$25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88.
In other news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$204,227.96.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
