Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$23.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.68.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$14.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.59 and a 1 year high of C$25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$204,227.96.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

