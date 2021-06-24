TON Token Market Capitalization Tops $387,780.52 (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. TON Token has a market capitalization of $387,780.52 and approximately $26,884.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TON Token has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TON Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00615455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About TON Token

TON Token (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

