Tokes (TKS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar. Tokes has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001211 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002053 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

