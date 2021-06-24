Tokenomy (TEN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Tokenomy coin can now be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00021083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.89 or 0.00607911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00077743 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039448 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

