Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TITN stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,266. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $723.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765 over the last three months. 15.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

