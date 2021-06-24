TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Down to $14.23

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.23, but opened at $13.74. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 3,996 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

The company has a market cap of $649.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. On average, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after buying an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $12,701,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 580,061 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

