Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.88

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 576810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

The company has a market cap of $500.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,438 shares of company stock worth $5,388,915 in the last ninety days. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,380,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

