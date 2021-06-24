Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 1,067 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $32,052.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Andrew Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $268,436.65.

On Thursday, April 1st, Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KALV. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.