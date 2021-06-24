Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $550.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $545.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $533.80.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $494.02 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $343.19 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $194.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

